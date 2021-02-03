Betty Lee Neuenschwander (April 29, 1926 – February 3, 2021)

Betty Lee Neuenschwander (April 29, 1926 to February 3, 2021)

Betty Lee was born in East Orange, New Jersey but spent most of her young life in St. Louis MO, where she was the only child of Reverend William and Helen Hohenschild.

She married Paul (Drew) Neuenschwander in 1948 and after a brief time in Montana. She spent the next 65 years in Casper, WY.

She was the wife of an oilman and mother of three children.

Betty Lee spent her remaining years at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, WY to be near family.

she loved gardening, Persian cats, world travel and being involved with St. Marks Episcopal Church in Casper.

She is survived by her two sons; Paul Neuenschwander and wife Jan of San Antonio, TX, and David Neuenschwander and wife Sue of Rock Springs WY. Grandchildren Laurie Hoffinan of Austin, TX; Steven Neuenschwander of Morgantown, WV; Kristi Neuenschwander of Apache Junction, AZ; and Jon Neuenschwander of Jacksonville, NC; along with several great-grandchildren.

Preceding Betty Lee in death were her parents of St. Louis, MO and husband Paul (Drew) and daughter Carrie, both of Casper, WY.

Interment will be in Casper, WY at a later date. Memorial service is pending.