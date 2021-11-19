Beverly “Bev” Gayle Blatter (May 21, 1950 – November 13, 2021)

Beverly “Bev” Gayle Blatter

Beverly “Bev” Gayle Blatter, 71, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah following a sudden illness.

Bev was born May 21, 1950, in Lisbon, ND, the daughter of Pearl Ulland. She grew up on a family farm in the Lidgerwood, ND area, in a very tight-knit family with many aunts, uncles, and cousins nearby. Her cousins JoAnn, Gloria, and Lori were more like sisters than cousins. Bev graduated from Lidgerwood High School. She also went on to earn an associate’s degree in interior decorating from NDSU in Fargo. Bev met John Blatter when they both worked at a movie theater in Lidgerwood, and they married on December 5, 1970. They were happily married for nearly 51 years.

John and Bev moved to Rock Springs, WY in 1983, and they have lived there since, owning and operating Blatter Construction Co. She also worked in a daycare and operated a home daycare for 13 1/2 years.

Bev enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was active in her church and community. She loved singing and was a member of the church choir. Bev also loved animals and enjoyed reading, plants, craft shows, and shopping. Everyone who knew her would agree she had a heart of gold. Bev was always thinking of others and helping anyone and everyone. Some people called her an angel on earth. She was the most amazing wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma, and friend that anyone could have.

Bev is survived by her husband, John; children: Jason, Justin (Jen), Julie (Chuck), Jamin, and Jeremy; one daughter-in-law, Talitha (Ted); three sisters-in-law, Carol (Jim), Virginia (Daryl), LeeAnn (Darwin); one sister, Bobbie (Marvin); nephews: Scott, Aaron, Travis, and Ty; nieces: Sonja, Renee, and Marla; as well as six grandchildren: Jayces, Teagan, Aubrey, Max, Alera, and Selah. She was preceded in death by her mom and one son, Josh.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Rd., Rock Springs, WY, and on live stream through their website. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family would respectfully request that donations be made in Bev’s memory to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800, or to an organization of their choice.

