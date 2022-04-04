Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)

Beverly Joan Blackwell

Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022 in Aurora, CO from complications due to a fall. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 61 years before moving to Aurora in 2019.

Beverly was born to Ruth Nottingham Shroyer on March 24, 1933 in Denver, CO. Her mother passed away when Beverly was young and she was raised by her grandparents Ella and George Nottingham in Sheridan, WY

Beverly married Samuel Blackwell on January 10, 1953 in Sheridan, WY. They were married 64 years prior to Sam passing away in 2017.

Beverly worked for 15 years at Rock Springs High as a lunch lady before retiring in 1985.

Beverly loved to play cards, gamble, camping, fish, buy knickknacks and visit with family and friends. Beverly was active in the Rock Springs community prior to moving to Aurora. She enjoyed going to the Young at Heart Senior Center and was a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club. Once in Aurora, she was active in the retirement community where she lived becoming an ambassador for new residents and sitting on the resident board as Treasurer.

Beverly is survived by three children; son Michael Blackwell and wife Edna of Las Vegas, NV, two daughters Nyla Sellers and husband Robert of Pinedale, WY and Holly Petro and husband Ron of Aurora, CO, one sister Phyllis Shroyer, six grandchildren Christina Maciel and husband Gavin, Matthew Sellers and wife Kelsey, Ashlee Blackwell and partner Greg Sims, Travis Sellers and wife Leah, Jordan Blackwell, Darby Shriver and husband Matthew, ten great-grandchildren Hunter and Penelope Maciel, Adalynn, Emerie and Aiden Sellers, Kateerah, Lariyah and Jaylah McGlotten, Zayden Sims and Carter Shriver

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband Sam, mother Ruth, brother Wesley, sister Judy, and grandparents Ella and George.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held in Rock Springs at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to Blackwell Family c/o Nyla Sellers, 335 H Street, Apt. A, Rock Springs, WY 82901

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2409 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY or The Denver Hospice, 8289 E Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230