Beverly Pasin (February 13, 1934 – February 27, 2021)

Beverly Pasin, 87, passed on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Reliance. Wyoming.

She was born on February 13, 1934 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Lawrence Welsh and Mary Fornengo.

Beverly attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming and was a 1953 graduate of the Reliance High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader.

She married Ray Buzzy Graham on April 24, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2003. She married Tony Pasin on October 27, 2004 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Beverly was employed by Mountain Bell for nineteen years as a telephone operator and secretary.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. A devout member of the Catholic Church, Beverly focused living her life by the Golden Rule; Matthew 7:12 “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. She rarely missed an opportunity to go to church and with her infectious smile and sincere compassion for others helped her spread goodness wherever she went.

For anybody lucky enough to know Beverly, they knew her as kind, thoughtful and genuinely one of the sweetest people that blessed this earth. The JAZZ basketball team has truly lost one of its biggest fans and watching them become such a dominant team in these last few months has brought her much joy. On her recent 87th birthday, Beverly was visited and celebrated by many friends and family who cherish her and will miss her greatly. She had great taste, style and keen intuition as to what others may need and how she could help. Her interests included shopping, dancing, and gambling.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Pasin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; cousins Betty Jean Daniel; Dickie Welsh both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one niece Mary Johnson and husband Ryan of Rock springs, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Raymond “Buzzy” Graham, one sister Flora Mae Welsh who died in infancy, Bishop Larry Welsh, Ronnie “Jarbo” Welsh, one son, Larry Welsh and nephew Christian Jarbo Welsh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the church. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Sweetwater County including, Candace; Ashley; Jamie and Stephanie.

Heaven is certainly happier and more colorful now that Beverly Ann Pasin has arrived in her PINK angel wings.

