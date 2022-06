Billie Dee Sarcletti, 81, passed away on June 11, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her family. A Christian burial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.