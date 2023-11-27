Blain Paul Besso (February 25, 1986 – November 10, 2023)

Blain Paul Besso, 37, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He died following a sudden illness and was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born February 25, 1986, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ronald Vance Besso and Jenny Lynne Germany.

Mr. Besso attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He earned his General Education Degree.

He married his one true love, Samantha Cheyenne Hyatt, on September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs,

Mr. Besso worked for Williams as a Pipeline Technician.

He was a former member of the Volunteer Fire Department for Boulder, Wyoming; Cowboy Joe Club, Watchdog Eastside Elementary and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Mr. Besso enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gaming with his brother, hunting, golfing, snowmobiling, and connecting with his TikTok family.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha Besso of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Ron Besso and Brenda Baker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Jenny Williams and husband Rick of Boulder, Wyoming; parents-in-law, Pamela and Matthew Lauger of Huntington, Texas, three daughters, McKenzie Hackney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Maci Hackney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Marlee Hackney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Miles Lathrop and wife Anna of Austin, Minnesota; Kyle Williams and wife Shelby of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers-in-law, Denver Lauger and wife Sara of Edmond, Oklahoma; Nolan Hyatt and wife Cortney of Kennard, Texas; three sisters, Kenzie Ann Stauch and husband Trevor of Medicine Bow, Wyoming; Rylee Suzanne Besso and fiancé Cody of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Teress Nugent and husband Darcy of Brooklynn, New York; one sister-in-law, Rebell Hyatt of Huntington, Texas; two maternal grandmothers, Liz Sullivan of Madill, Oklahoma; Sue Germany of Atoka, Oklahoma; two uncles, Jim Germany and wife Steph of Libby, Montana; Justin Germany and wife Stacy of Madill, Oklahoma; one aunt, Karla Edwards of Fruita, Colorado; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and his fur babies Remy and Zeke.

He was preceded in death by two maternal grandfathers, Jim Sullivan; JC Germany; one maternal grandmother Frances Williams; paternal grandparents Charles and Georgann Besso and one uncle, Paul Besso.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Blain’s memory to the Trona Valley Credit Union, Hackney Education Fund, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will occur; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, 211 “B” Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family invites you to dress casually in Wyoming Cowboy or Buffalo Bills Gear.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com