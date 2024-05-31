Bobbie Jo Karnes (January 26, 1980 – May 23, 2024)

Bobbie Jo Karnes, 44, passed away on May 23, 2024, at the University of Utah hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on January 26, 1980, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jerome W. Purcell and Florence J. Bevendge.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School, she studied to be a nail technician.

She married the love of her life, Daniel Lee Karnes, on October 28, 2017. With that marriage, she gained three bonus daughters, and she cherished all of the time spent with them and her grandkids.

Bobbie worked as a dispatcher and aide for the Star Bus for 18 years until her retirement in 2022.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. Bobbie was an avid dog lover and spent lots of time with her fur babies. Halloween was her favorite holiday and she enjoyed taking all of the kids on Halloween strolls, she was also known to have done an occasional circus show for the kids as well. Bobbie loved to sit down and watch a good movie, and she could always be relied upon to be the one to remember a movie title or actor’s name at the drop of a hat when no one else could.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Karnes; her parents, Jerome and Florence Purcell; daughters Kristine Boice and husband Kasey, Danielle Kelly, and husband Kaden, and Reagen Karnes; her brother Pete Bittner; her sister Tammy Kannegieter and husband Travis; five beloved grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A dinner reception will follow.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.