Bonnie Macy (July 13, 1949 – April 22, 2022)

Bonnie Macy

Bonnie Macy, 72 passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Macy was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born July 13, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Albert Branch and Viola Muniz.

Mrs. Macy attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1968 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Tim Macy on May 2, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Macy worked for the Sweetwater County School District #1 for many years until her retirement in 1994 as a Teacher’s Aide.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Bonnie loved spending time with family; eating out; traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada and she was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband Tim Macy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son Robert James Macy and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; goddaughter, Nicki Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio; one brother Albert “Abby” H. Branch and wife Amy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson, Damon Macy of Las Vegas, Nevada; several cousins; one great-granddaughter; two step-grandsons; four nephews; five nieces and one great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Vickie Branch; mother-in-law, Jean Macy; father-in-law, Jack Mitchelson, step-mother-in-law, Toni Mitchelson.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made in Bonnie’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at the Columbarium.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com