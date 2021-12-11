Brandon Craig Hetrick (August 26, 1972 – October 19, 2021)

Brandon Craig Hetrick

Brandon Craig Hetrick was born August 26, 1972, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to Robert Eugene Hetrick and Katherine May (Bell) Hetrick. He grew up in Big Piney, Wyoming and was a 1990 graduate from Big Piney High School. His senior year he met a girl, Cherise Butler, that he became close friends with. After nine years of living separate lives, they met back up in 1998. It was as if they never missed a day apart. Brandon married Cherise (Butler) Hetrick April 13, 2002.

Together they raised two beautiful, smart, and loving girls. Gabriella Brooke Hetrick born in 2002, and Jordon Le’Nette Hetrick born in 2004.

Brandon was an amazing father, loving husband, and loyal friend. His laugh was as deep and hearty as his soul. Brandon enjoyed rough housing with his girls. Bantering with his wife. He loved fishing, hunting, telling jokes, and cooking on his “Treager”. Riding motorcycles with his brother, Heath Hetrick. Talking with his brother Brett Hetrick, and spending time with his mother Kathy.

In 2006, Brandon and his family moved to Green River, Wyoming to open a new branch for Northern Lights Energy Company and became District Manager. Brandon worked for Northern Lights Energy for 24 years. He was a hardworking, dedicated man.

Unfortunately, after a quick battle with COVID, Brandon passed away October 19, 2021. Hi9s soul may be with his father, sister, and God, but his spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

Survivors include-Cherise Hetrick (wife), Gabriella and Jordan Hetrick (daughters) Katherine Hetrick (mother), and brothers Heath Hetrick and Brett (Debbie) Hetrick, many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by – Robert Eugene Hetrick (Father), Brenda Miyake (sister), and David Williams (great nephew)

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com