Braxton David Boman (March 30, 1988 – February 15, 2021)

Braxton David Boman, 32, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming due to complications of Juvenile Diabetes. He was a native of Rock Springs.

Braxton was born March 30, 1988 in Rock Springs; the son of Kent David Boman and Deanna Muir.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate with the Rock Springs High School Class of 2006. He went onto the University of Utah where he earned two Bachelor’s Degrees’, one in Environmental Studies and one in Geography. He also earned an Associate’s Degree in Geographical Informational Systems. He graduated in 2011 from the University of Utah. He then went onto Oregon State where he was working on his Master’s Degree.

Braxton worked for Western Wyoming Beverages while in High School and when he would come home from school in the summers. He then went to work for Skorcz Enterprise, Pro-technics and then Pauley Construction.

Braxton enjoyed soccer and played from age 4 to graduation where he lettered in this sport. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, fishing, snowboarding, music, watching the University of Utah Football games and the great outdoors.

Survivors include his father, Kent D Boman and wife Angela of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Deanna M. Christensen and husband Mike also of Rock Springs; maternal grandmother, Joan Muir of Provo, Utah; paternal grandfather, Paul V Boman Sr. of Springville, Utah; step-grandparents, Duane and Susan Christensen of Ogden, Utah; two fur babies, Opie and Swoop which were the loves of his life; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George S Muir; and his paternal grandmother Catherine Boman.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Viewing will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Vase Chapel. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations in Braxton’s memory be made to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Braxton David Boman Foundation 950338, 1575 Dewar Drive #100, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901,

