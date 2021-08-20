Brenda Elaine Harsha (January 13, 1952 – February 1, 2021)

Brenda Elaine Harsha, 69, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Harsha was born January 13, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Jack Edwards and Dorothy Tomich.

She attended schools in Rock Springs.

Ms. Harsha enjoyed spending time with family, crafts, being outside and an avid animal lover.

Survivors include one son, Warren Simmons and fiancé Misty Vancil of Texas; two daughters, Christy Edwards and partner Ken Johnson of Minnesota; Amanda Clizbe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one niece, Elaine Nitse of Pinedale, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Edward Bowker Sr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; as well as several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Marlene “Mitzi” Bowker; Jacqueline Edwards, and one nephew, Edward Bowker Jr.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Centennial Park, 1722 Emigrant Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Brenda’s memory be made to your local humane society or animal shelter.

