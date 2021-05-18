Brenda Lee Baron (August 27, 1955 – May 8, 2021)

Brenda Lee Baron, 65, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Sweetwater County for the last 12 years of her life.

Brenda was born on August 27, 1955 in Corry, Pennsylvania, the daughter of LeRoy and Francis Hazeltine.

She worked as a caregiver for Able Hands.

Brenda enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and family. She liked to work on puzzles, play card games, craft, and sudoku.

Survivors include her son Michael Wright of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Linda Brown of Spartansburg, PA, Mildred Hazeltine of Corry, PA; grandchildren Brandon Shields, Adalyne Johnson, Eliza Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

