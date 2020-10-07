Brenda Ratti-McInnis (May 20, 1952 – October 5, 2020)

Brenda Ratti-McInnis, 68, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Ms. Ratti-McInnis was born May 20, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Hershel Oliver Durnil and Elizabeth Grosso.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Brenda also attended Western Wyoming Community College where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Radiologic Technology.

Ms. Ratti-McInnis married Gary Ratti Sr. on June 6, 1970 in Rock Springs, and they later divorced. There were two sons, Gary A. Ratti Jr. and Chris M. Ratti from this union. She later married Dr. Michael McInnis in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010, and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2013 in Rock Springs.

Brenda worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 26 years until her retirement in 2005 as a Radiologic Technologist.

Ms. Ratti-McInnis was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to Nevada, and spending time with her dogs.

Survivors include two sons, Gary A. Ratti Jr. and wife Dawn M. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chris M. Ratti and wife Dina R. of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Jerome Durnil and wife Janice of Yakima, Washington; three grandchildren, Colten Ratti; Myles Ratti; Emery Ratti, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ms. Ratti-McInnis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one granddaughter, Hannah R. Ratti.

Following Cremation services are pending.

