Brenda Shaffer (February 10, 1944 – August 25, 2023)

Brenda Shaffer, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five months and a former resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 10, 1944, in Hillsboro, Ohio; the daughter of Maurice Shaffer and Lucy Linkhart. Mrs. Shaffer attended schools in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She married Gerald Eagle in 1960 in Ohio and he preceded her in death.

Brenda married Donald Schmidt in 1977 in Las Vegas Nevada and he preceded her in death.

She owned and operated Rickshaw Taxi for 5 years and retired in 1996. Mrs. Shaffer worked for Smith’s Food King for 20 years in the deli and produce. She was a server at many restaurants in Rock Springs as well.

Mrs. Shaffer loved spending time with family and friends; playing bingo on her phone and playing board games. She enjoyed spending time visiting with both Benjamin and Elaine who she considered her bonus family while living in Nevada. Brenda was special to all who knew her. She had a way of making her family and friends laugh with her craziness. Brenda could light up a room wherever she was.

Survivors include her three daughters, Regina Townsend of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Saundra Scaff and husband Von of Texas; Renda Seymore of Massachusetts; one daughter-in-law, Tina Burley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Donnie Shaffer of Ohio; Terry Shaffer and wife Dora of Colorado; Darrel Shaffer of Colorado; one sister, Deb Sphinx and husband Gene of Thorton, Colorado; 27 grandchildren including, Ronnie Justus; Nate Gines; Mike Gutierrez; Kenyon Gines and wife Bernadette; Kasha McKinster; Adam Allen; Reatanna Eagle; Harley Eagle; Lolly Eagle; Lianna Estabrook and Chase Allen; 37 great-great-grandchildren; six great-great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Danny Shaffer; three sisters, Shirley; Janie; Bonnie; one son, Gary Eagle; one daughter, Cassie Kiehm; one son-in-law, Geof Townsend; one granddaughter, Selena Gines and one nephew Rich.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.