Brenda Sue Martin (October 27, 1941 – March 8, 2022)

Brenda Sue Martin

Brenda Sue Martin, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on October 27, 1941 in Jonesboro Arkansas, the daughter of Berl Woodrow Woodard and Flossie Jean Belt.

Brenda graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1960 before attending business college in Denver, Colorado.

She married Grover (Cleve) Cleveland Martin in Rock Springs on May 3, 1972. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2015.

She enjoyed spending her time reading, doing puzzles, taking care of family and friends. Above all else, she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren especially Cache Zaffree the only girl, and Bentley Martin her only great-grandson. Brenda truly loved her family and made sure to let them all know.

Survivors include her daughters Darcey Saner of Windsor, CO, Tracy Martin of Pocatello, ID, Kaycee Larson of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Paul Woodard of Pahrump, NV, Craig Woodard of Kemmerer, WY, Steven Woodard of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Cache Zaffree, Cleve Martin, Cody Larson, Caleb (Bo) Larson; and great-grandchild Bentley Martin.

Graveside services and inurnment will take place at 11:00 am, Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St. Rock Springs, WY.

A celebration of life and luncheon will follow at Santa Fe Southwest Grill.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.