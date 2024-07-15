Brent Martin Lloyd (November 6, 1975 – June 27, 2024)

Brent Martin Lloyd, 48, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024, at his home surrounded by his wife and youngest son in Rock Springs, Wyoming, following a brief illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 32 years and a former resident of Oregon.

He was born on November 6, 1975, in Ashland, Oregon, to Larry Lloyd Sr and Cheryl Harder Lloyd. Brent attended schools in Oregon and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School class of 1993. Brent married his first wife, Michelle Hueckstaedt, in November of 1996, with whom he had his three adult children, Ryley, Lauren, and Nicole. He married the love of his life and best friend, Kayla Lloyd, on February 14, 2013, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with whom he had his youngest son, Paxton.

Brent started selling cars at Great Western Autoplex in 1993, staying in the automotive industry for 31 years. Brent enjoyed traveling, taking his truck out to car shows, and spending time with his family and close friends. Brent loved to support his community by giving back any way he could, with Easter baskets for children, Thanksgiving dinners for hundreds of families, supporting schools and organizations for children and so much more.

Survivors include his wife, Kayla Lloyd; his children, Ryley Lloyd and Fiancé Stevie Isabelle, Paxton Lloyd, Lauren Lloyd and Nicole Lloyd all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his parents, Larry Lloyd Sr. and wife Cheryl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father and mother-in-law, Scott Glenn and wife Patricia of Spring Creek, Nevada; three brothers, Richard Lloyd and wife Alisha of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Larry Lloyd Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Martin Lloyd of Denver, Colorado; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Bobbie Jean Lloyd, and maternal grandparents, Wallace and Irma Harder.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Brent’s name to the Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the Sweetwater Events Complex 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Brent’s favorite color was blue, if attending please try to wear blue in memory of Brent.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com