Bret Pizzato (May 13, 1966 – May 7, 2022)

Bret Pizzato

Bret Pizzato unexpectedly passed away from a medical event on May 7th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was born on May 13th,1966 in Kemmerer Wyoming to John “Bob” and Donna Pizzato. Bret graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1984 and later from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1989. During his time at UW, he met the love of his life, Laura Schmid-Pizzato, who he married on June 20th, 1992. This coming June would have been their 30th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three wonderful children, Marianna, Giovanni, and Julianna.

Bret had a 25-year career at FMC as an Electrical Engineer and subsequently a manager of many different areas. He then went on to become the Plant Manager of the J.R. Simplot Rock Springs Facility in 2015. Bret was an avid Cowboys Fan and was proud to have all three of his kids attend his alma mater. He loved life and didn’t take it too seriously.

He chose to spend each day joking, laughing, and smiling with family and friends. He was always the life of the party and cared deeply about his trips with friends and family snowmobiling, riding side-by-sides, water skiing, going to concerts, and attending Wyoming Cowboy’s games. Bret loved his family and had such a close and special relationship with each one of them. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Bret is survived by his wife Laura Schmid-Pizzato, daughters Marianna and Julianna Pizzato, and son Giovanni Pizzato; Parents Bob and Donna Pizzato of Kemmerer Wyoming; Brothers-in-law Mark Krall (Paula) of Inkom Idaho & Brad Schmid (Kristin) of Yokosuka Japan; Sisters-in-law Lynne Peterson (Greg) of Rochester Minnesota & Gretchen Shuck (Mike) of Red Lodge Montana; Nieces and nephews Andrea Krall Gumm (Sean) & Marianna Krall, Annan Miller (Mark), Montgomery & Bennett Schmid, Madeline & Joseph Peterson, MacKenna & Addison Shuck; and Grandnephews Connor & Caleb Gumm.

He was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Krall, father & mother-in-law Walter and Nancy Schmid, and nephew Mason Shuck.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 13th at 3:00 pm in Rock Springs, Wyoming at the Sweetwater Events Complex followed by a reception. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 12-1 pm at the Ball Family Chapel in Kemmerer, Wyoming followed by Graveside burial services at 1:30 pm at the South Lincoln Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Giovanni Pizzato, Mark Krall, Gregory Peterson, Mike Shuck, Brad Schmid, KC Doak, Fritz Valentine, and Joe Drnas. Flowers can be sent to 3320 Yellowstone Rd, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bret’s name to the University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club.