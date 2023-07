Brian Keith Mertin, 47, slipped away peacefully from this life on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Viewing will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St., Rock Springs, WY.