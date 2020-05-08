Bruce D. Williams (July 19, 1946 – May 6, 2020)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (May 8, 2020) — Bruce D. Williams, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born on July 19, 1946, in Jackson, Wyoming, the son of John G. Williams and Martha Pickell.

He attended schools in Wyoming and was a graduate of Pinedale High School.

Bruce married Mary Elizabeth Elliott on May 17, 1980, in Green River, Wyoming.

He worked as a miner for 35 years at Texas Gulf and FMC, until his retirement in 2009.

Bruce was an active member of Green River Bible Baptist Church for 40 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, joke-telling, leather crafting, and teaching. He had many “dad jokes,” and was a great storyteller.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary Williams of Green River, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Heaven gained one of its own, a Wyoming cowboy. Here on earth he will be so, so missed by his family and friends.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bruce’s memory be made to Green River Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, 800 Homestead Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

