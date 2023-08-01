Bruce Randall McCullough (April 2, 1962

Bruce Randall McCullough was born in Roswell, NM on April 2nd of 1962. Bruce was the son of the late Otis Ray McCullough and Susan Arlene (Lang) McCullough Smylie. Bruce was a long-time resident of Douglas Wyoming, having graduated from Douglas High School in 1980 where he was a varsity Football athlete. He held the record for most touchdowns at DHS for 25 years. After a short time playing collegiate football for Rocky Mountain College and the University of Wyoming, Bruce moved to Sydney, MT, where he worked in the Oil Field for ~10 years. Later, Bruce and his family moved back to Douglas, WY, where he worked for Peabody for 28 years and finally for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 3 years.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife Annette (Nomis) McCullough, whom he married on September 22, 2001. He is also survived by his sons Brannon Ray McCullough and wife Susan (Flagstaff, AZ), Randall Joseph McCullough and wife Rebecca (Denver, CO), and Matthew Cody McCullough and wife Morgan (Casper, WY), and daughters Brandi Anderson and husband Tyrell (Colorado Springs, CO), and Brittani Richmond (Colorado Springs, CO); in addition, his mother Susan Arlene and sisters, Rebecca (McCullough) Kimbro, and Janet (McCullough) Smith and husband Gary. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Maxton Randall Ray, Brisbane Richardson, Madalynn Cwen, Ryland Bruce, and Merrik Shane.

He is preceded in death by his father, Otis Ray McCullough and his brother-in-law, David Kimbro.

Bruce loved the mountains, hunting, fishing, camping with his family and friends, and riding on his motorcycle. He loved music and going to rock concerts with Annette – his favorite was the Foo Fighters concert in Casper. He was passionate about animals, having rescued many dogs over the years. He loved walking his dog Zeus on D-Hill by Douglas High School for many years. He passed down many family traditions to his children, including his love of cooking southwest dishes and anything with Hatch green chilis from New Mexico. Bruce took much pride in his home and his yard, never letting the grass overgrow or be underwatered. He was known as Papa, like his dad before him, to grandchildren who will remember him for the motorcycle and 4-wheeler rides, hunting, dog walks, playing in his beautiful backyard, and camping in the mountains. Bruce will be remembered for his caring heart, warm smile, and his playful sense of humor.

Bruce passed away on July 29th, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Bruce on Saturday, August 5th at the American Legion Post #8 in Douglas, WY from 2-6pm. This will be a time to share stories and memories of Bruce with his many friends and loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations for his final expenses can be made at https://everloved.com/memorial/bruce-mccullough, and any additional funds will be donated to the Douglas Animal Shelter in his name.