Burton Harlen DeLambert (May 5, 1937 – January 13, 2024)

Burton Harlen DeLambert passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024, at his Ranch in Main Canyon in the Book Cliffs. Surrounded by his Wife, Daughters, Grandchildren, and Great grandchildren. Burt was born May 5, 1937, in Craig, Colorado to Russell Eugene and Florence Irene Whicker DeLambert.

He graduated from Rawlins High School Class of 1956, Burt married Christine Ann Morris when they snuck off to Salt Lake City and eloped.

They started their lives together as owners and operators of filling stations along Interstate 80 in Wamsutter and Point of Rocks Wyoming.

They purchased a Ranch in Eden, Wyoming, and raised their two daughters there. Burt and Christine moved to the Main Canyon Ranch in the Book Cliffs in 1977 and ranched until his last day.

He loved the ranch-style way of living, even through the hard times of a Cowboy. Burt was Honored at the Dinosaur Days Rodeo as a “Legendary Cowboy”.

He is survived by his wife: Christine, Main Canyon Ranch: Daughters, Carolyn (Christopher) Harns Eden, Wyoming: Irene DeLambert Main Canyon Ranch; 6 Grandchildren: Clayton McKechnie, Brent McKee, Scott McKee, Jessy McKee Carrie Hornok, Cristen Scott—15 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 22 2024 at 11 AM at the Grace Baptist Church (3816 South 2500 East)

Viewings will Be on Sunday from 6-8 PM at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary

(15 East 100 North) and Monday at the Church 1 Hour Prior

Burial will be in Farson, Wyoming Eden Valley Cemetery on Tuesday 12 NOON