Cade William Hautala (September 26, 2023 – January 21, 2024)

Cade William Hautala, three months old, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born September 26, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Bernard “Ben” Matthew Hautala and Carly Angela Rudelich.

“My baby was one of my biggest blessings. Cade was exactly what we needed to make our family whole. The light at the end of such a dark tunnel we were finding our way through. He was so beautiful. He was everything we could have ever hoped for. The missing puzzle piece. My beautiful son, you were loved by so many. We love you so much and will keep you in our hearts and memories until we see you again.”

Survivors include his parents, Ben and Carly Hautala of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Drake Hautala of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Deklyn Hautala of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Pat and Lisa Hautala; Mary Hautala; maternal grandparents, Brenda Randall; Diana Rudelich all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; great-grandparents, Tricia Ziemer of Medford, Oregon; three aunts, Abby Hautala; Hailey Hautala; Kala Hautala; four uncles, Brian Hautala and wife Kaite; Trevor Hautala and companion Lexie Spruell; Joel Randall and wife Jessica Adame; Zach Rudelich; seven cousins, Jack Randall; Kain Randall; Serenity Adame; Kayden Weeks; Sylas Hautala; Riley Hautala; Rory Hautala; several great-aunts; great uncle

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Rudelich; great-maternal-grandparents, Felix and Bonnie Randall; great maternal-grandparents, Charles “Chuck” and Alice Rudelich and great paternal grandparents, Ben and Marian Hautala and David Ziemer; great uncle, Jason Jelaca.

Cremation will take place; A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Monday, January 29, 2023, at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Cade’s memory to the FBO Account for the Hautala Boys, Trona Valley Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

