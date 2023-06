Cami Ann Braden, 46, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for three years and long-time former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.