Candus Darlene Toth (August 22, 1975 – May 14, 2021)

Candus Darlene Toth, 45, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last eight years and a former resident of Elsinore, Utah.

Candus was born August 22, 1975 in Richfield, Utah; the daughter of Kim James Peterson and Darlene Hansen Peterson.

She attended schools in Utah.

Candus married Daniel J. Toth on July 16, 2018 in Green River, Wyoming.

She was an avid supporter of all family activities with a wicked sense of humor; Candus enjoyed playing pool leagues, singing karaoke, traveling, fishing, and gambling.

Survivors include her mother, Darlene Peterson of Elsinore, Utah; husband, Dan Toth of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Cristrian Baer of Rock Springs; Brett Toth of Rock Springs; Eli Toth of Rock Springs; three daughters, Monica Peterson of Rock Springs; Tanya Baer of Rock Springs; Sammy Baer of Rock Springs; one brother, Shane Peterson and wife Stacie of Richfield, Utah; three sisters, April Peterson and son JJ Magrum of Elsinore, Utah; Kimberly Possetto and husband Dominic of Coos Bay, Oregon; Mary Peterson of North Bend, Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Candus was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, O.J. and Marie Hansen; paternal grandparents, Pericson and Tola Peterson, and her father.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Elsinore City Cemetery, 150 East 800 North, Elsinore, Utah

