Carl Aaron Pearson (April 8, 1939 – December 6, 2021)

Carl Aaron Pearson

Carl Aaron Pearson, 82, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on April 8, 1939 in Panama, Oklahoma, the son of Arvel “Sunshine” Pearson and Opal Farmer Pearson. Carl was raised in Winton, WY, and moved to Reliance in 1954.

After graduating from high school in 1958 as class Valedictorian, Carl worked as a production foreman for FMC from 1963 until his retirement in 1998.

He served in the Army Reserves from 1957-1965.

Carl married Sandy Morrison in Rock Springs, WY on November 5, 1966.

He enjoyed spending his time traveling, gambling, watching his grandkids compete in sporting events, crossword puzzles, and the NY Yankees.

Survivors include his wife Sandy Pearson; daughters Shelley Jereb and husband Dennis, Dina Preece and husband Dave, Christy Smith and husband Tony; son Todd Pearson and wife Stacey; brother Ken Pirnar and wife Ginny Manatos; sister Patty Nelson and Al Onisto, 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Arvel Pearson, mother and stepfather Opal and Joe Pirnar, brothers Lois and Oscar Pirnar, and sister Cheryl Pirnar.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held next spring. Inurnment with military honors will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY 82901.