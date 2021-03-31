Carl David Krueth (April 11, 1958 – March 27, 2021)

Carl David Krueth, 62, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Rock Springs surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born on April 11, 1958 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the son of Orville Krueth and Kathy Hilke. He married Gale Law in 1981, in Reliance, Wyoming. Carl and Gale were married for 21 years & later divorced.

Survivors include his 3 daughters, Mandi Bates and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Crissy Daken of Minnesota, Corie Bell and husband Josh of Rock Springs; his 2 sons Jeff Krueth, Kyle Krueth and wife Mandy, both of Rock Springs; his 3 brothers, Rick Krueth and wife Connie, Dean Krueth and Tim Krueth and wife Lynn, all of Minnesota; 3 amazing aunts, Nita Greganti and Diane Runyan and husband Don and Marian Veerkamp and husband Phillip all of California; and his sixteen grandchildren, Devin, Kailyne (fiancé Chase), Chelsea, Blake, Alexis, Jordyn, Jaidyn, Clayton, Kalysta, Jade, Corynn, Ashley, Lilly, Cortney, Kamdin and Kavik. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and grandparents.

Carl was a devoted father and grandfather and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He had a true passion for really anything that involved the outdoors. If he wasn’t fishing, hunting or spending time with his grandkids, he was throwing the ball for his beloved dog, Maccy.

He was a jack-of-all-trades but his passion was operating heavy equipment for High Desert Construction in Rock Springs, WY. Carl was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his compassionate spirit. No one was ever a stranger to him, just a friend he hadn’t spoken to yet.

Per Carl’s request, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Santa Fe Trail, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.