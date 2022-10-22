Carl Edward Parsons (September 6, 1930 – September 5, 2022) and Tressie Sever Parsons (December 05, 1935 – November 27, 2020)

Carl Edward Parsons, 91 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center. Tressie Sever Parsons, 84, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services; and Inurnment will be at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.