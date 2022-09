Carl Edward Parsons, 92, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services, military honors, and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.