Carl Joseph Bozner (November 7, 1938 – March 8, 2021)

Carl Joseph Bozner, 82, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born November 7, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Carl M. Bozner and Christina Kozola.

Mr. Bozner attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and Ogden, Utah. He was a 1957 graduate of Ogden High School.

He married Hui-Suk Kim in Ogden, Utah.

Carl served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He worked as Firefighter for Rock Springs Fire Department for 20 years until his retirement in 1983. Carl also worked for O.C.I. for 10 years. He also owned and operated Mustang Motel.

Mr. Bozner was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rock Springs Button Box Club.

He was an avid musician with the button accordion being his favorite. He loved dancing and playing Polka Music. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rock hunting, and making people laugh. He never met a stranger.

Survivors include three sons, David Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Karl Bozner and wife Michelle of Green River, Wyoming; Chad Citte and wife Angela of Ogden, Utah; two daughters, Sandy Burkard and husband Mick of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Diana Melton and husband Andrew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Christina Tozzi of Morgan Hill, California; Carol Ganjei of San Jose, California; 11 grandchildren, Jazz, Shelby, Bridget, Spike, Andrew, Justin, Vivienne, Max, Zach, Lily, and Ashton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, one sister, Dorothy Woodard, and his furry best friend, Roxy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

