Carl L. Tomasini (August 19, 1934 – May 20, 2024)

Carl L. Tomasini, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Tomasini was born August 19, 1934, in Rock Springs; the son of Lidio Tomasini and Velma Cook Tomasini.

He attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Mr. Tomasini served in the United States Army. He worked for O.C.I formerly Stauffer for 30 years, retiring in 1998 as an Electrician. Mr. Tomasini married Pat Kohler and they later divorced. He then married Barbara “Bobbi” Wilson on March 20, 1987, in Elko, Nevada

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community; American Legion Archie Post #24; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151. Carl loved spending time with his family, bowling, golfing, and fishing. He was a happy man and jokester at his finest.

Survivors include his wife Barbara “Bobbi” Tomasini of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Kathy Foster, and husband George of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepdaughter, Kathleen Shipley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson Skyler Bradley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one great-grandson, Jameson Bradley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one niece, Cindy Hemker and husband Wayne of Mountain View, Wyoming and one nephew, Bobby Foster and wife Anne-Marie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; a several great nephews and great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis and Filomenia Tomasini; maternal grandparents, William and Harriet Cook; parents, one brother, Bill Tomasini; one sister, Marlene Tomasini and one stepdaughter, Rogene M. Bradley; son-in-law, Allan Shipley; three nephews, Billy Foster; Donny Tomasini; Ronnie Tomasini; several aunts; uncles and cousins.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Carl’s memory to The Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2024, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services,

