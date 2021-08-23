Carl William Weskamp (March 8, 1940 – August 17, 2021)

Carl William Weskamp was born in Elko, Nevada on March 8, 1940 to Louise and George Weskamp. He passed away on August 17, 2021 at the age of 81.

Carl attended schools in Elko, Nevada, and moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1969. He met the love of his life Helen and they married on May 23, 1970. They had three children Carrie, Christi, and Jeff.

Carl was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and cousin.

Carl loved his dirt bikes, desert racing, snow machining, fishing, hunting backpacking, camping, side by sides, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his three children, Carrie (Lawrence) Padilla of Rock Springs Wyoming; Christi (Terry Andrews) Krause of Cora Wyoming; Jeff Weskamp of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Ken (Caroline) Weskamp of Rock Springs, Wyoming;

Bradley Hess of Sacramento, California; two sisters-in-law, Tina and Coleen; five grandchildren, Emily Padilla, Willie Padilla, Wesley and (Krista) Padilla; Wrylee (Katelynn) Padilla; Morgan Weskamp; three great-grandkids, Jernee, Saylor, and Cameron; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many many friends.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Helen Irene Bahem Weskamp, and his parents Louise and George Weskamp.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bunning Park, J Street & Evans Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Please bring a chair and a memory to share.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to which will be split between Snowpokes College Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1731, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902; Rocks Boxing, 222 Gateway Boulevard, Space #77, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Muley Fanatics Disabled Youth Program, 5 E Railroad Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935; Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming, 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com