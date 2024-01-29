Carol Elaine Hurtado (April 3, 1952 – January 23, 2024)

Carol Elaine Hurtado,71, passed away on January 23rd,2024 at home, surrounded by family. A long-term resident of Green River, WY, she passed following a lengthy illness.

Carol was born April 3rd, 1952, in Palmer, Alaska; the daughter of Merlyn Raymond Franz and Patsy Elizabeth Franz nee Sutt.

She married Charles Raymond Hurtado. They later divorced. He preceded her in death on February 10th, 1991.

Carol enjoyed her morning soap operas and spicy dramas like Outlander and Bridgerton, any Judith McNaught novel, looking into her Scottish ancestry, and collecting numerous music boxes that played her favorite tune, “Music Box Dancer”. Most of all, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved pets. She was the best mother and grandmother that anyone could have. Her sense of humor, kind heart, and endless sass will forever be missed by her family and anyone who knew her. Despite being paralyzed for the last 33 years, Carol made the best out of every day. A day never went by that there wasn’t a smile on her face.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Merlyn and Patsy Franz; and two brothers, Robert (Bob) Franz, and Jack Franz.

Survivors include two daughters: Kelly Mora and husband, Aaron, of Green River, WY; Kathy Ker and husband, Walter, of Idaho; eight grandchildren: Samantha Hansen and husband Eric of Rock Springs, Frank Lake of Green River, Sabrina, Savanna, Christopher, and Nicholas Mora of Green River, and Lucille and Joshua Ker of Idaho; two great-grandsons: Elliott and Slade; and four-legged companions: Belle, Lola, and Ozzy.

Our family would like to thank the numerous CNAs, nurses, and health care professionals that have helped with Carol’s care throughout her

lifetime: Meg Cooley, Chelsea Church, Trina Cervantes, Terrie Reid, and James from Cowboy Cares, Erica, Arlene and Donni from Community Nursing, Terrie Lucero, Jessie Wilcox, Brenna Kirsch and Tiffany. They have all become like family and we will be forever grateful for the compassion and care that was shown to our mother/ grandmother, especially during these last few weeks.

No services will be held per Carol’s request. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Green River Animal Control. Ever the animal lover, we know that Carol Is receiving lots of snuggles from all the family pets that have been patiently waiting for her.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.