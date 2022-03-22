Carol Petty (December 25, 1955 – February 13, 2022)

Carol Petty

Carol Petty, 66, passed away on February 13, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was born December 25, 1955 in Roselle, New Jersey; the daughter of George Rayner and Dorothy “Dolly” Schoonmaker.

Mrs. Petty attended schools in Roselle, New Jersey and was a 1973 graduate of Abraham Clark High School.

She obtained three Bachelor’s Degrees from Colorado; Biology; Medicine; Organic Chemistry and one Bachelor’s Degree from Phoenix, Arizona in Health and Safety. She received two Master Degree’s one in Industrial Hygiene from the University of Utah and one in Industrial Psychology from Walton University.

She married Joe Petty on March 15, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Petty worked for Workman’s Compensation for 16 years and retired in 2004 as the Industrial Health and Safety. Mrs. Petty also worked for Western Wyoming Community College as the Industrial Safety Instructor for five years. She then worked for PacifiCorp for five years and retired in 2018 in Health and Safety.

She loved spending time with her family and her dogs; feeding birds; planting flowers. She was a concert pianist and loved to play the piano.

Survivors include her husband Joe Petty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law Kenneth Petty and wife Karen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law; Anita Smith and husband Lynn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Rose Petty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Steve Rayner and Mark Rayner one brother-in-law, Edward Petty.

Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com