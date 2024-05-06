Carol Ruby Sorenson Powell (January 4, 1941 – May 1, 2024)

TOGETHER AGAIN

Carol Ruby Sorenson Powell, passed away at the age of 83, in her home in Pleasant Grove, Utah on May 1, 2024. She was born on January 4, 1941, in Burbank, California to Orris and Lorraine Sorenson. Carol married Arthur LaVerle Powell on July 22, 1959, in the LDS Manti Temple. Together they raised 15 children.

Carol loved to scrapbook, sew, genealogy, baking, and spending time with family. She loved to camp. She loved the LDS church and the gospel and has a strong testimony.

Carol is survived by her children; Karen Westover, Terrie (Robert) Mitchell, Patricia (Alex) Bury, Myrna (Sergio) Marticorena, Richard (Rena) Powell, Shelly (Marc) Gappmayer, David (Sondra) Powell, Diana (Mark) Bennett, Robert (Ann Marie) Powell, Steven (Jenny) Powell, Deborah Buddle, Rebecca (Matthew) Guymon, Darrell (Marquel) Powell, William (Beverly) Powell, and Caroline (Adam) Cravens. Carol is also survived by 72 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life Arthur Powell, her parents, one brother, one sister, and six grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to view Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center, 1028 West 1000 North, Pleasant Grove. The funeral service for Carol will be on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Stake Center, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful.