Carolyn Lee Halstead ( February 15, 1943 – August 26, 2023)

Carolyn Lee Halstead, 80, passed away on August 26, 2023, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on February 15, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the daughter of Ed and Marilyn Miller.

Carolyn married Donald Spang and had two children, Robbin and Alice; they later divorced.

She then married the love of her life, Roger Halstead in Sheridan, WY on February 12, 1972; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2012.

Survivors include Alice Halstead, Sandra Holt, Ed Miller, beloved grandchildren Jordan, Cameron, and great-grandchildren Tiana Halstead, and Dante Colley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, daughter Robbin Halstead, and sister Evonne Colvin.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 1, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

