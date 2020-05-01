Carolyn Petrie (January 12, 1937 – April 30, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — Carolyn Petrie, 83 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 12, 1937, in Montpelier, Idaho, the daughter of John Russell Stewart and Maude Elaine Stuart.

Carolyn attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of the Rock Springs High School and was President of her Senior Class.

She married David Steiner Petrie in Rock Springs on June 14, 1958.

Carolyn was employed at Job Service Employment Commission for twenty years and retired as a Supervisor on July 1, 1995.

Her interests included reading, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband David Petrie of Rock Springs; one son, Mark G. Petrie and wife Risa of Casper, Wyoming; one daughter, Debbie Petrie Bullock of Rock Springs; one sister, Doris Christofferson and husband Ken of Rock Springs; sisters-in-law, Jean Spencer of Pocatello, Idaho and Anita Smith of Rock Springs; seven grandchildren, David Petrie, Derek Petrie, Drew Petrie, Kyle Petrie, Jenille Thomas, Kayla Jackson and Karl Melton; seven great-grandchildren, Jonathon Melton, Jaxon Petrie, Carter Petrie and Marlowe Petrie, Josslynn Thomas, Noah Jackson and Emelia Jackson; twelve nieces, and nephews Denny Smith, Doug Smith, Jan Budak, Richard Spencer, Eilleen Spencer, John Stewart, Amanda Moomey, Becky Middendorf, Eric Christofferson, Yvonne Peterson, Russell Stewart and Stevie Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David S. Petrie; two brothers, Doug Stewart and Ralph Stewart; one sister, Judy Gray; and son-in-law, Mitch Bullock.

Cremation will take place and private family graveside services will take place at a later date.

The family of Carolyn Petrie respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs.