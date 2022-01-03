Catherine Zwiener Pawleska (February 10, 1930 – December 25, 2021)

Catherine Zwiener Pawleska

Catherine Zwiener Pawleska 2-10-30 12-25-21 she was 91. passed away at her home in Green River on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 91.

Catherine was born on February 10, 1930 and grew up in Spaulding, Nebraska, one of five daughters born to John and Maratha Zwiener.

She met and married Herbert Paul Pawleska of North Loup, Nebraska They moved to Green River, WY where Herbert was employed at FMC. They lived in Jamestown where they had a huge garden before moving to town in the 70’s.

They had five children and attended the Immaculate Conception church. She was employed at Little America, Dells Market

and School District #2 for 10 years. They were married for 53 years before Herb’s passing in 2003.

Her hobbies included a collection of wind chimes, dolls, knick-knacks, and gardening. She enjoyed trips to casinos.

Catherine is survived by her son John Pawleska and wife Terry. Her daughters; Elaine Boyer and husband Don. Deanna Bakkala, Linda Maynard and husband Buddy all of Green River. Three sisters Agatha McManaman of Spaulding, NE Patty Canning of Ogalala, NE Mary Reynolds of Columbus, NE.

She had ten grandchildren: Steven and Nancy Boyer of Roseburg, OR.; Jeremy and Joy Boyer and Heather and Jason Dean of Rock Springs; Cory and Anissa Pawleska, Troy Pawleska and fiancée Anna DeValle, of Phoenix, AZ.; Melissa Yoshumine and fiancée Wayne Maddox; Jennifer and Ken

Warpness of Rock Springs; Crystal and Todd Wadsworth. Randy Maynard of Green River; Samantha Maynard of Rock Springs; fourteen great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her sister Eileen Gilroy; her husband Herbert Pawleska; and son Everett Pawleska; sister-in-law Evelyn McDonald; son-in-law Alan Bakkala; and brother-in-law Wayne Canning.

Cremation will take place; a Private Family service will take place.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com