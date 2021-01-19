Cervando Corona Alvarado (November 20, 1964 – January 12, 2021)

Cervando Corona Alvarado, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on November 20, 1964 in Durango, Mexico, the son of Anastacio Corona and Ventura Alvarado.

Cervando attended schools in Mexico and worked as an operator for 34 years.

He married Bertha Y Vargas Villa in Mexico on May 20, 1989.

He loved to spend time with his family and friends, work on his cars, watch soccer games, and he also enjoyed watching his black and white movies.

Survivors include his wife Bertha Y Corona; sons Cervando Corona JR., Javier Corona; daughter Isamar Corona; brothers Esteban, Marciano, Ruben, Thomas; sisters Cruz, Maria, Maria Del Refugio, Carolina, Josefina, Lorena; and grandchild Nyla.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held.

Condolences may be left for the family at foxfh.com