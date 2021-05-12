Chantell Garcia (November 29, 1979 – April 26, 2021)

Chantell Garcia, 41, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for six years and former resident of Utah.

Mrs. Garcia was born November 29, 1979 in Price, Utah; the daughter of Rosie Garcia.

She attended schools in Price, Utah.

Chantell married Randall Seymour on October 18, 2018 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Garcia was a member of Restoration Ministries.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Lola.

Survivors include her husband, Randall Seymour of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Rosie Garcia of Murray, Utah; three sons, Isiah Boone of Herriman, Utah; Skyler Boone of Herriman, Utah; Cameron Yok of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter, Gia Garcia of Salt Lake City, Utah; one brother, Robert Garcia of Salt Lake City, Utah; three sisters, Frankielynn Garcia of Wisconsin; LaToya Leon of Taylorsville, Utah; Toriann Leon of Murray Utah; one grandson, Grayson Boone; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosie Rodriguez, maternal grandfather, Mike Garcia, and one aunt, Patricia (Petie.)

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

