Chantell Garcia (November 29, 1979 – April 26, 2021)

Chantell Garcia, 41, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for six years and a former resident of Utah.

Mrs. Garcia was born November 29, 1979 in Price, Utah; the daughter of Rosie Garcia.

She attended schools in Price, Utah.

Chantell married Randall Seymour on October 18, 2018 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Garcia was a member of Restoration Ministries.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Lola.

Survivors include her husband, Randall Seymour of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Rosie Garcia of Murray, Utah; three sons, Isiah Boone of Herriman, Utah; Skyler Boone of Herriman, Utah; Cameron Yok of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter, Gia Garcia of Salt Lake City, Utah; one brother, Robert Garcia of Salt Lake City, Utah; three sisters, Frankielynn Garcia of Wisconsin; LaToya Leon of Taylorsville, Utah; Toriann Leon of Murray Utah; one grandson, Grayson Boone; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosie Rodriguez and one aunt, Patricia (Petie.)

Following Cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com