Charlene Grissom (July 23, 1941 – March 31, 2023)

Charlene Grissom, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born July 23, 1941, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Charles David Beard and Alice Marie Greaver. Mrs. Grissom attended schools in Farson, Wyoming, and was a 1959 graduate of Farson-Eden High School. She married the love of her life Jerry R. Grissom August 18, 1967, in Evanston, Wyoming. Mrs. Grissom worked for H & R Block in Rock Springs and Green River Wyoming for 36 years and retired as the owner and operator in 2006. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed hunting; camping; fishing; crafting of all kinds and baking. Her children and grandchildren were her world and she loved spending time with all of them.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jerry R. Grissom; two sons, Jerry Grissom and wife Elizabeth of Rock Springs, Wyoming; David Grissom and wife Michelle of Casper, Wyoming; three daughters, Donna Scott of Laramie, Wyoming; Sherri Krause of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Scarlett Hall of Orangeville, UT; eleven grandchildren, Elisa Robbins, and husband Dustin; Shane Moeller and wife Chelsey; Kristen Lewis and husband Danny; Eric Scott and wife Naomi; Jessica Iguado and companion Darrin Jones; Jaziel Rios and wife Jennifer; Wesley Morgan and companion Jayd Bennett; Tiffany Rico and husband David; David Grissom and fiancé Jessica; Brittany Kruljac and husband Jason; Tyrel Grissom and wife Kerri; and 35 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Becky Moeller; and one brother, David Wayne Beard, who died in infancy.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Charlene’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com