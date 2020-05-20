Charles “Brett” Pearson (August 5, 1957 – May 1, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Charles “Brett” Pearson, 62, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 17 years and is a former resident of Baggs, Wyoming, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Pearson was born on August 5, 1957, in Delta, Colorado, the son of Don Pearson and Myrna Stagner.

He attended schools in Salt Lake City.

Mr. Pearson married Glenda Heikkila in Riverton, Wyoming.

Brett worked as a foreman for K&R Roustabout for the last five years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting, and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Pearson of Rock Springs; one son, Justin Bret Stewart and wife Sarah of Rock Springs; four daughters, Brandy Dawn Ritter and husband Jason of Molalla, Oregon; Mindy Ann Patchett of Winnemucca, Nevada; Amy Dawn Souza of Rock Springs; Jessica Stewart of Dickinson, North Dakota; one brother, Terry Don Pearson and wife Dawn of Rock Springs; two sisters, Kim Kavanagh and husband Dan of Herriman, Utah; Melissa Werth and husband Dan of Longmont, Colorado; fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and services will be at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Brett’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.