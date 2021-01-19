Charles (Charlie) Lynn Henne (May 19, 1944 – January 17, 2021)

Charles (Charlie) Lynn Henne passed away in his sleep on Sunday, January 17,

2021 at his home in Laurel, Montana.

Charles was born in Riverdale, North Dakota on May 19, 1944 son of Adolph and

Martha Ottilia Henne. The family farmed just outside of Underwood, North Dakota

but moved into town after the death of Ottilia when Charles was 5 years old. He

attended school and graduated from Underwood High School. He was a member of

St. Johns Lutheran Church when he was a youth. He moved around during his

lifetime and at various times lived in California, McClusky, ND, Rock

Springs, WY, Basin, WY and Laurel, MT, among others.

He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country in Vietnam.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Mary and Lola of Arizona, Corinne Callas of Rock

Springs, Wyoming, Diana Sorensen of Billings, Montana, Tammy Nordquist of

McClusky, North Dakota, brother Timothy Henne of Tulare, California, sister Laura

Krein of Bismarck, North Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews among whom

was Cheryl Wilks of Laurel, Montana who assisted with his final days of care. He

was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother and father, and nephew,

Kyle Henne.

He is being cremated and his remains will be buried in North Dakota as per his wish.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time.