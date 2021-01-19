Charles (Charlie) Lynn Henne (May 19, 1944 – January 17, 2021)

Charles (Charlie) Lynn Henne passed away in his sleep on Sunday, January 17,
2021 at his home in Laurel, Montana.
Charles was born in Riverdale, North Dakota on May 19, 1944 son of Adolph and
Martha Ottilia Henne. The family farmed just outside of Underwood, North Dakota
but moved into town after the death of Ottilia when Charles was 5 years old. He
attended school and graduated from Underwood High School. He was a member of
St. Johns Lutheran Church when he was a youth. He moved around during his
lifetime and at various times lived in California, McClusky, ND, Rock
Springs, WY, Basin, WY and Laurel, MT, among others.
He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country in Vietnam.
Charles is survived by his sisters, Mary and Lola of Arizona, Corinne Callas of Rock
Springs, Wyoming, Diana Sorensen of Billings, Montana, Tammy Nordquist of
McClusky, North Dakota, brother Timothy Henne of Tulare, California, sister Laura
Krein of Bismarck, North Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews among whom
was Cheryl Wilks of Laurel, Montana who assisted with his final days of care. He
was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother and father, and nephew,
Kyle Henne.
He is being cremated and his remains will be buried in North Dakota as per his wish.
No memorial services are scheduled at this time.