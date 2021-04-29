Charles “Danny” Blevins (March 3, 1932-April 16, 2021)

Charles “Danny” Blevins, age 89, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Danny was a native of Rock Springs.

He was a well-known athlete in the Rock Springs area and later received a full basketball scholarship to play at the University of Wyoming. After college, Danny joined the United States Army as a Military Policeman during the Korean War. He later moved to California, where he married Lavonne Parish and together, they raised a beautiful family. Danny retired as an insurance broker and later returned to Rock Springs and spent his remaining years with Dorothea Butler.

Danny was always known for his kindness, generosity and for being the world’s best dad.

He always had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending his time with his family, friends, dogs, and being in the great outdoors.

In his final days, he was surrounded by his family in Georgia. Danny will forever be missed but never forgotten.

He is survived by his children, Hope, Danell, and Brent Blevins; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held with family and friends at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

