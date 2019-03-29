Charles E. Newman (January 6, 1944 – March 27, 2019)

Charles E. Newman, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 38 years and is a former resident of Butte, Montana.

Mr. Newman was born on January 6, 1944 in Butte, Montana, the son of Alver Newman and Gene Newman.

He attended schools in Butte, Montana and was a 1962 graduate of the Butte High School.

Mr. Newman married Margaret J. Hall on July 7, 1971 in Butte, Montana.

He worked as a truck driver for Bridger Coal for 23 years until his retirement in 2003.

Mr. Newman was a member of The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

He enjoyed spending time with family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, bowling, and watching television.

Survivors include his wife; Margaret Newman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Wade Powers and wife Beverly of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Charlie Newman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Kim Powers and husband Lee Gonzales of Denver, Colorado, one brother; Alver Newman of Whitehall, Montana, one sister; Mary Reopille of Missoula, Montana, nine grandchildren; Christopher, Dustin, Shawn, Brittney, Josh Powers, Alex Bradshaw, Ryan, Breanna Powers, Charlie Newman, nine great-grandchildren; Nakaya Powers and Zoe Powers, Tate’Tyn Schwab, Zechariah Powers, Maddy Schwab, Riley Powers, Roman Powers, Jaxon, Rhett Powers.

Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Alice Northway, Aileen Clark, and one son; Scott Powers.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154, Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.