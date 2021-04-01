Charles Howard Foster (April 18, 1943 – March 26, 2021)

Charles Howard Foster (Tiny), 77, passed away on March 26, 2021 at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 41 years.

He was born on April 18, 1943 in Independence, Iowa, the son of Charles Virgil Foster and Mary Elenor Kleckner.

Charles attended schools in Fruita, Colorado and graduated with the class of 1961.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver until his retirement.

Charles served in the Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

He married Jackie Ormond in Boulder, UT on December 29, 1969.

Charles enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, woodworking, having family meals, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Jackie Foster of Rock Springs, WY; sons Brady Foster of Roseville, CA, Brandon Foster of Green River, WY; daughters Desi Smallwood of Grand Junction, CO, Haley Foster of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Tyler Foster, Brandon Smallwood, Mathew Smallwood, Timothy Foster, Andrew Foster, Simon Foster, Joy Foster, Joseph Foster and Charlie Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Foster, sister Joanne Thornock, and son Shane Foster.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Charles’s Birthday, April 18, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 pm, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St, Rock Springs, WY.

