Charles J. Schanno (December 22, 1936 – May 26, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — Charles J. Schanno, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was a resident of the Rock Springs, Wyoming area, for the last 50 years and was a resident of Superior before his passing.

He was born on December 22, 1936 in Vernal, Utah, the son of Francis and Thelma Schanno.

Charles married Dianne Brown.

He was an owner/operator for his own trucking company for 10 years and a driver for 50 years.

His interests included hunting, fishing, and camping.

He loved his family, horse, and his beloved dog “Blondie”, she was the last thing he asked about.

Charles was happy to be reunited with family who have passed and his “Junie”.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne; sons, Jimmy Kelly and wife Doris of Kentucky, Ronald Schanno of Wyoming, Raymond Schanno and wife Kathy of Montana; daughter, Elaine Rose and husband Kenny of Wyoming; brother, Oscar Schanno of Utah; sister, Elaine Violette and husband Dave of Arizona; several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Thelma Schanno, daughter June Rose, brothers Harold and Robert Schanno, and sister JoAnne Behrman.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

