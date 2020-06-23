Charles James Besso (September 17, 1929 – March 20, 2020)

Charles James Besso passed away suddenly at his home Friday, March 20, 2020.

Charles James Besso was born on September 17, 1929, in Winton Wyoming to Charles Martin and Mary (Frullo) Besso.

He married Georgann Radosevich on April 24, 1954, in Rock Springs where they and their family lived until he started work for Mountain Fuel Supply in 1963.

He then moved the family to a small gas camp named Hiawatha and another named Powder Wash. The family moved to Grand Junction Colorado for a time so the eldest child could receive medical care.

The family lived in Colorado until 1977 then they moved back to Rock Springs. In 1988 he and Gerogann retired to Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, built their dream home, and lived there for 20 some odd years.

In 2015 they then moved to Fruita Colorado with their daughter Karla Edwards.

Chuck enjoyed many things in life, hunting, fishing, and a lot of golf. He would say “You don’t have to hit them far, just straight” and then he did just that. He loved his family and enjoyed the gatherings wherever they took place.

He had an easy-going manner and always seemed to have a smile on his face, but he also had an Italian side to him when the occasion called for it.

He enjoyed cooking, if you left his house hungry, it was your own damn fault. He was big on routine, sticking with the things that worked best for him. His Sunday Omelets will be greatly missed.

Chuck was a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was Honorably Discharged in 1952.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Martin Besso, Mother, Mary (Frullo) Besso, and one son, Paul Dean Besso.

He is survived by his wife, Georgann (Radosevich) Besso of Fruita, Colorado; daughter, Karla Edwards of Fruita, Colorado; and son, Ron Besso of Rock Springs, Wyoming; granddaughters, Sydni Edwards of Denver, Colorado, Kenzie Strauch of Medicine Bow, Wyoming, and Rylee Besso of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Blain Besso of Pinedale, Wyoming, and one great-grandchild, Cayden Strauch.

The family of Charles James Besso respectfully requests that donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 2341, Casper, Wyoming 82602

Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Charles Besso who passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.

A military graveside service and inurnment will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

A Vigil Service will be held following.