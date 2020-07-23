Charles L. Bocquin Jr. (June 19, 1939 – July 17, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Charles L. Bocquin Jr., 81, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for the past 50 years and a former resident of Kansas.

He was born in Emporia, Kansas on June 19, 1939, the son of Charles L. Bocquin and Claudine Earnshaw.

Mr. Bocquin attended schools in Reading and Emporia, Kansas, and was a 1957 graduate of Roosevelt High School.

He married Mary Anne Lill on June 20, 1959, in Emporia, Kansas. They had three children from this union and later divorced.

Mr. Bocquin was employed by The Emporia Times and the Wichita Eagle-Beacon as a Linotype operator/pressman for several years. He moved to Green River in 1970 to work for Adrian Reynolds at the Green River Star. He worked in maintenance for Sweetwater County for 25 years and later retired.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350 and former member of the Lions Club.

Survivors include his son, Lance Bocquin and wife Maria of Laurel, Montana; two daughters, Belinda Bridewell and husband William “Bill” of Green River, Wyoming, and Charlotte Scull and husband Peter of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Rosemary Houghton and husband Mic of Green Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Sarah Kiele Jensen and husband Josh, Samantha Logan Bridewell, Jamie Rivera, Kelly Lance Monaghan, Desiree Harmon and husband Rowdy, Julissa Talkington, Sara Bocquin, and Sam Scull; one aunt, one uncle, many cousins, and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Stephen Bocquin, a sister, Sarah Bocquin, a sister-in-law, and Merry Bocquin.

In accordance with their father’s wishes, a family service will be held at a later date in Reading, Kansas, where he will be laid to rest with four generations of the Bocquin family in a small hilltop catholic cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.