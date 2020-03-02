Charlette I. Stewart (September 5, 1932 – February 28, 2020)

Charlette I. Stewart, 87, of Rock Springs passed away at her home Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born September 5, 1932, in Jewelle, Colorado, the daughter of Frank Talentino and Bellamae Yates Talentino.

She attended schools throughout Trinidad County and graduated from Trinidad High School with the class of 1950. She also attended Trinidad Junior College.

Charlette married James M. Stewart on July 6, 1953, in Trinidad. He preceded her in death September 5, 2010. She had worked for many years for Montgomery Wards and other retail stores as a retail clerk.

She was a member of the Women’s Club of Rock Springs and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 151. She was also a member of the Rock Springs Christian Church.

Charlette enjoyed crafts, crocheting, puzzles, Zumba gold and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Jimmye Sue Lee and husband Bill, Tina Shalata and husband Steve, and Charlene Larsen all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Stephanie Shalata Dupree, Sarah Martinez and husband Zach, Matthew Lee and wife Brianne; great-grandchildren Ashtin Lee, and Annabelle J. Lee: niece Kathy Letasy and husband Dennis; nephews Darrell Kruljac and wife Carole, Jim Kruljac and wife Pat.

She was preceded in death by husband James M. Stewart, granddaughter Jamie Lee and son-in-law Craig Larsen.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, Young at Heart Center, or the Women’s Club of Rock Springs.

